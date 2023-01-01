SCROLL TO EXPLORE
WE ARE
A CREATIVE
PRODUCTION STUDIO
NICE TO
MEET YOU
A world wide teamof
experienced and skilled
professionals
who bring awide
rangeof
talents and perspectives
to a
project.
[[
001
]]
Edan Kwan
Cofounder &
Creative Director

As a result of our diverse experience, we are able to think creatively and find new solutions to problems, providing clients with memorable, purpose-driven experiences that cut through the noise and connect where it matters, which leaves lasting impressions that form enduring connections between brands and consumers.

CLIENTS WE WORK WITH
We can't wait to show you what we can do for you and your brand.
Awards

39

Awwwards

001

Site of the Month

010

Site of the Day

016

Honorable Mention

FWA

002

Site of the Month

017

Site of the Day

Webby

002

Webby Winner

002

Webby Nominee

Lovie

001

Lovie Winner

Drum Awards

001

The Drum Awards for Design

Articles

03

Porsche Newsroom - Driven By Dream
Wallpaper - Driven by Dreams
Opera North - The Turn of the Screw
Talks

04

Awwwards Conference

Oct 2023 Amsterdam

KIKK Festival

Oct 2023 Namur

Awwwards Conference

Oct 2022 Amsterdam

Grow Paris

Nov 2018 Paris

AREA OF
EXPERTISE
A team of experienced professionals with a wide range of skills and knowledge
s
d
t
3

Strategy

s
  • Experience Strategy
  • Technology Strategy
  • Creative Direction
  • Discovery
  • Research

Strategy

s

Creative

c
  • Art Direction
  • UX/UI Design
  • Motion Design
  • Game Design
  • Illustration

Creative

c

Tech

t
  • WebGL Development
  • Web Development
  • Unity/Unreal
  • Interactive Installations
  • VR/AR

Tech

t

Production

P
  • Procedural Modeling
  • 3D Asset Creation
  • 3D Asset Optimization
  • Animation
  • 3D Pipeline

Production

P
Is Your Big Idea Ready to Go Wild?
