scroll to explore

Choo Choo World

Choo Choo World, a research project by Lusion, aimed to create an enjoyable mini game for all ages, demonstrating web technology's positive potential. It offered a fun introduction to the web, aligned with Lusion’s founders' experiences as parents.

With a community-building feature, users shared game snapshots on social media, showcasing engagement strategies. Choo Choo World embodies Lusion's commitment to innovative web technology, inspiring both children and adults

Launch Project

Services

Concept
Game Design
Web Design
Web Development
3D Design
WebGL

Launch Project

Zero Tech

Is Your Big Idea Ready to Go Wild?
CONTINUE TO SCROLL
CONTINUE TO SCROLL
0
0
0
0
0
0