Choo Choo World, a research project by Lusion, aimed to create an enjoyable mini game for all ages, demonstrating web technology's positive potential. It offered a fun introduction to the web, aligned with Lusion’s founders' experiences as parents.
With a community-building feature, users shared game snapshots on social media, showcasing engagement strategies. Choo Choo World embodies Lusion's commitment to innovative web technology, inspiring both children and adults
