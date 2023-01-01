A Collaborative Breakthrough. Lusion, Phoria, and Meta teamed up for this immersive WebXR venture. Leveraging spatial anchors, plane detection, and full-color passthrough, it redefines mixed reality engagement.
Lusion, Phoria, and Meta joined forces to conquer the challenge of web-based mixed reality. With innovative upgrades, they united expertise across mobile and desktop mediums, inspiring spatial storytelling. Transforming WebXR, Spatial Fusion invites users into new immersive worlds.
